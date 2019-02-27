|
|
Gavin Kau
Toms River - Our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend, Gavin Kau, 25, of Toms River, was taken way too soon from this life.
He was born in Lakewood, NJ to Debbie Ritz and Chris Kau.
Growing up, Gavin was a natural born athlete excelling in football and wrestling. He loved dirt bikes, especially his Harley and the outdoors.
His smile could light up a room. He was a great listener and someone you could always count on. He was a loyal friend and loved his family with all of his heart. His love of animals inspired him to be a K9 officer one day.
Sadly his dreams and aspirations were cut short due to a terrible disease called addiction. He is predeceased by his mother, Debbie. Surviving to cherish his memory is father, Chris, stepmother, Jackie, four siblings, Bugz, Taylor, Chelsi, and Michael, his grandparents Lorraine Kau, Chris and Kathy Kau and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to HOPE sheds light in memory of Gavin. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 27, 2019