Gayle C. (Mucha) Cimino
Quakertown, PA - Gayle C. (Mucha) Cimino, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Quakertown. Born in Adelphia, NJ in August, 1934 to the late Joseph and Margaret (Rowe) Mucha, she had been married the late Rocco Cimino and lived in Hillsborough, NJ until recently.
She was a graduate of Freehold High School Class of 1952 and received her Bachelor's degree from Trenton State College (now TCNJ). Gayle worked as a business teacher for 30 years, mainly at Manville High School.
She was a member of the Hillsborough Senior Citizens Club Chapter B, Emmanuel Reformed Episcopal Church, VFW Auxiliary #2290 in Manville, and Eastern Star (Lydia Chapter 41).
She is survived by her son, Charles J. Cimino (wife Loida) of Hillsborough, NJ; her daughter, Margaret (Peggy) Brancheau (husband Lee) of Quakertown, PA; her five grandchildren; and her brother, Ronald Mucha (wife Linda) of Biloxi, MS
Two Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 27th, 2019. One Service (by Eastern Star) will be held starting at 10:30 AM (service at 11:00) at Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 US Highway 206, Hillsborough, NJ. A Second Service will be held at starting at 1:00 PM (service at 1:30) at Emmanuel Reformed Episcopal Church, 100 Grant Avenue, Somerville, NJ, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Gayle requested that contributions be made to: Emmanuel Reformed Episcopal Church, address above.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Courier News on July 21, 2019