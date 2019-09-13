|
Gayle Fantuzzi
Toms River - Gayle Fantuzzi, 81, of Toms River, passed away on September 11, 2019 peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Paterson, NJ, she lived in Haledon, NJ, before moving to Toms River in 1964. Gayle graduated Montclair State University holding a master's degree in English and a minor in Latin. She would go on to teach English at Ramapo Regional High School for 3 years before becoming a certified special education teacher and librarian for Toms River Schools for 17 years. Gayle was an active NJEA member, an avid reader, a daily fan of the New York Times crossword puzzles, an occasional "assistant baseball coach" under the direction of head coach Al Fantuzzi, and the author of the family favorite trivia contests held at all holiday and major family gatherings. But, even more, she loved spending her time with family. She truly enjoyed sitting around the kitchen table with a cup of tea and the ones she loved. Her beloved husband Albert Fantuzzi, and her parents George and Beatrice Mills predecease Gayle. Gayle is survived by her stepmother Gene Mills and her children; Doug Fantuzzi and his wife Mary, Nancy Fantuzzi and her fiancé Peter Belcastro, Lynn Diehl and her husband Keith, and Graig Fantuzzi and his wife Jacqueline also survive her. She is also survived by her sisters; Barbara Basile, Lesley Saglibene, and Lorel McChesney and her grandchildren; Bradley Fantuzzi, Glen Fantuzzi, Alessandra Fantuzzi, Alexa Diehl, Lindsay Diehl, Cady Diehl, Brayden Diehl, Owen Fantuzzi, and Jaxon Fantuzzi. Services will be private and under the supervision of "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Monmouth County Food Bank (https://fulfillnj.org), which Gayle continuously supported, or Rogers' Rescues, an all-breed canine rescue (www.rogersrescues.com/donate). Condolences can be made to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 13, 2019