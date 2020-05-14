Gene Allen Chobert



Ocean Township - Gene Allen Chobert, age 59 years, died Saturday, May 9,2020 after a long illness. Born in Cherry Hill he was a long-time resident of Clayton, he had relocated to Ocean Township NJ to be closer to family.



A 1979 graduate of Clayton High, he found employment as a concrete mixer. He was a good-natured person, liking the simple things in life. He enjoyed reading science fiction and vampire novels and eating his brother in law John's cooking, which included his favorite meal of bushels of steamed crabs on the picnic table with a cold beer. A lifelong Philly Eagle fan nothing was better than watching the game and cheering the players on. In the summer, Wildwood beach was the place to be.



He was a veteran, having served with the US Navy. His naval assignment was aboard the USS Hoel DDG-13 where he won the Navy Humanitarian award fighting brush fires in Australia.



He was predeceased by his parents Charles J. Chobert Sr. and Marguerite 'Peg' Chobert, his sister Judith Chobert and his loving twin brother Charles Joseph Chobert Jr. He is survived by his son, Tommy Chobert, and sisters Catherine M. Luthin, brother in law, John Luthin of Ocean Twp. NJ, Margaret Cannan. and brother in Law, Paul Cannan of Elkton, MD. He was part of an extended cousin tribe which included the Spence, Gilligan, Schaeffer, Killion, Rane, McGinnis, and Decker families, some whom either would make guest appearances or be present at Sunday supper of his grandmother, Catherine Chobert in National Park, NJ.



Due to the current gathering restrictions, a public memorial service for Gene will be held at a later date to be determined, At that time, interment will be at the Manahath Cem Glassboro NJ where he will be laid to rest with his predeceased family members.









