|
|
Gene Karol Terkelsen
Manahawkin - Born July 7th, 1938, Jersey City, NJ second of 6 children, Gene was the last to pass away on 2/13/20, due to COPD and Myasthenia Gravis.
Surviving Gene is her son Erik Fisk, his wife Barbara, granddaughter Susanne, Manalapan and 3 generations of nieces and nephews.
Growing up, due to her mother's mental illness, Gene played a major role in raising her youngest 4 siblings.
Once a homeless high school dropout, Gene was a strong, determined woman who worked hard to have a level of education and experience, to be successful in 4 careers; pharmaceutical research, human resources, organizational consulting and social services within the corporate, public, non-profit and government sectors. It was during her varied careers that she worked with a Nobel Prize winner, analyzed particles for the 1st moon landing, and helped set up the 1st CPR training for people who were deaf. Gene was also very involved in passage/implementation of the Rehabilitation Act of 1978 and Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Along the way, Gene also contributed to winning several local, state and national awards that were shared with the various entities and volunteer staff.
Gene often commented that she learned more from the people she met, that from her formal education. Those people shared their knowledge and experience, helping her to earn a living and to helps others, as she did throughout her life as a volunteer with several organizations.
Another activity Gene enjoyed in life was to give to others as done upon her death with her whole body by donating it to the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
At Gene's request, there will be no viewing or funeral, however she did invite others to help support Father Ken's Kitchen, hosted by St. Mary's RC Church, 100 Bishop Ln, Manahawkin. All donations are tax deductible and greatly appreciated.
Finally, Gene asked that consideration be to hold a get together on or near her birthday, to celebrate the life that she lived.
Gene's loyal friends and family would like to extend their great appreciation to the staff of the Hackensack Meridian home hospice program, and her army of friends who were a constant source of help and love during her final journey.
Gene will be missed by all of those lives whom she touched, past, present, and future.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020