|
|
Genevieve Kachmar
Bayville - Genevieve Kachmar, 89, of Bayville, formerly of Bayonne, NJ died peacefully at home on Tuesday 10/8 surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Bayonne, NJ prior to the family moving to Bayville in 1970. Jean/Genevieve, was a stay at home mom, raising her children, supporting her husband/family, and caretaker of many. She also worked 20+ years at Jersey Shore Foot and Leg. Once retired, Jean took the time to enjoy many sites around the world with her family.
She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, George, daughter Janet, brother(s) John, Charles, Arthur and step-granddaughter, Jessica. Surviving are her children, Michael, his fiancé Virginia, Loretta, her husband Stephen, Steven, his wife Dawn, Denise, her husband Jordan, Robert, his spouse Kathy; granddaughters, Gabrielle and Toso; great grandson Emont, sister in-law Arlene, and many other friends and family including Burnett Electric Inc. and Kachmar Electric in Bayonne, NJ.
Genevieve was admired by many for her courage, stoicism and spunk. She will certainly be missed by many.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, October 15th, from 5-9pm at Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville, NJ 08721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30am on Wednesday at St. Barnabas Church, Bayville. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Pediatric Care, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087-7106.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019