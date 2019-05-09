|
Genevieve (Skorb) McAteer
Toms River - Genevieve (Skorb) McAteer born January 4, 1926 in Philadelphia died May 7, 2019 in Toms River NJ. She was preceded in death by her husband, John McAteer, and her parents and siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn McAteer (Damien Howell) and her son, Craig McAteer (Patty, deceased).
Genevieve graduated from West Catholic High School in Philadelphia. She and John moved to Freehold in 1968. She retired from Monmouth County SPCA in 2002, a job she loved working with all the animals.
She will be lovingly remembered for her devotion to the care of family, love of cooking, gambling trips to Atlantic City, and her wry sense of humor.
A special thanks to the staff at the Rose Garden Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Toms River for the care she received over the past 10 years.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold followed by Mass at St Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 16 McLean Street, Freehold at 11:00 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Frances de Sales Elementary School, 917 S. 47th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19141.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019