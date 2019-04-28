|
Genevieve McGinley
Manchester - Genevieve McGinley 85 of Manchester passed away peacefully Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Staten Island, NY she resided in Brick for 30 years before moving to Manchester in 1996. She worked for the Brick Board of Education for 20 years before retiring in 1994. She enjoyed reading a good book, shopping and trips to Manhattan. She is predeceased by her husband, Alexander and her son Kevin. Surviving are her son, Brian & his wife Nanette, grandchildren, Kristen & her husband Joseph, Heather and Alexander and great grandchildren Liliana, Elena, Amelia and Joseph and daughter-in-law, Linda McGinley. Memorial Gathering is Tuesday 3-7 PM with a 6 PM service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the 400 Morris Ave Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834 or the 2310 Rt#34 Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019