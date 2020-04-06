|
|
Genia Litwok
Freehold - Genia Litwok passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at home. She was 93.
Born in Lodz, Poland, she was a Holocaust survivor who was a prisoner at Auschwitz. After the war, she came to the United States in 1948, settling in New York City. Mrs. Litwok lived in Teaneck where she raised her family, and later moved to Manalapan, where she lived for over 30 years. Most recently, she lived in Marlboro before moving to Mattison Crossing, Freehold.
Mrs. Litwok was a member of Congregation Sons of Israel, Englishtown.
Daughter of the late Chava and Israel Kohn, she was also predeceased by her beloved husband Zygmunt, who passed away in 2002.
Surviving are her loving children Stephen Litwok and his wife Nurit and Evelyn Litwok; her adored grandchildren Yonathan Litwok and his wife Logan, Daniel Litwok and his wife Carly and Anat Litwok, and her cherished great-granddaughter Shai.
Due to current restrictions and out of respect and concern for everyone's health, a private graveside service was held at Beth Israel Cemetery.
Should you wish to honor her memory, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Congregation Sons of Israel, PO Box 369, Manalapan, NJ 07726 (www.sonsofisrael.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020