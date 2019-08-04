|
|
Gennaro J. Langella, DMD
Eatontown - Gennaro J. Langella, DMD, 61 (May 10, 1957 - December 26, 2018) of Ocean Township, NJ passed away on December 26, 2018. Born in White Plains, NY to Gennaro and Dora Langella, the family moved to Valley Cottage, NY in the 1960's. Dr. Langella worked as a dentist in Manalapan, New Jersey for over 30 years where he established a successful dental practice. A burial service for Dr. Langella and his sister, Doreen who predeceased him in November of 2018 will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY on August 7, 2019 at noon by the extended family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019