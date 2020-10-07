The Rev. Geoffrey Collis



The Rev. Geoffrey Collis, an Episcopal priest of the Diocese of New Jersey, entered eternal rest on October 2, 2020. He was born in Red Bank and raised in Rumson, graduating from RFHRHS in 1968. He earned his B.S. in Business Administration at Rider University in 1972 and his Master of Divinity from General Theological Seminary, NYC, in 1976 and was ordained that same year. His entire ministry was served in the Diocese of New Jersey. His first call was a Curate at Christ Church, Toms River, where he became Priest-in-Charge in 1979 until he was called as Rector of St. James' Church, Long Branch, where he served for seventeen years. After leaving Long Branch, he served, in various positions, at Christ Church, Somers Point; St. Andrews, New Providence; St. Peter's, Barnegat Light; Trinity Church, Cranford; St. David's, Cranbury; and Church of the Epiphany, Ventnor.



On the Diocesan Level, Fr. Collins served on the Ecumenical Commission for many years as well as serving on the Trial Court. He was Dean of the Monmouth Convocation in the mid-1980s. He was also an Associate of the Order of the Holy Cross.



He many interests including a life-long love of sacred choral music which began from singing as a teenager in St. George's By the River's Men and Boys Choir. Travel was a great enjoyment and in the mid-1980s, he made his first trip to England, meeting his British relatives. Each morning started with the New York Times crossword puzzle.



He was predeceased by his parents, Harry & Margaret (Cunningham) Collis as well as his older brother, Harry J. Collis. He is survived by his sister, Diane West of Rumson; his sister-in-law, Margaret A. Collis of Winterpark, FL, and four nieces: Heather Collis-Puro, Joy Shea, Stephanie Melli and Donna Scanlon, as well as nine great nieces and nephews.



A private Requiem Mass will be celebrated at All Saints' Memorial Episcopal Church in Navesink with interment in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either Holy Cross Monastery, PO Box 99, West Park, NY 12493 or the Convent Community of St. John Baptist, PO Box 420, Mendham, NJ 07945. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.









