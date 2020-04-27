|
Geoffrey (Jeff) Thomas Christie
Geoffrey (Jeff) Thomas Christie, 72, passed away on Saturday, April 25th 2020 at home. Jeff was born August 30th 1947 in Brooklyn, New York to Donald and Fleeta Christie. He was raised in Hazlet, New Jersey before moving to Keyport where he lived for the past 47 years. He is survived by his loving wife Christine. He is predeceased by his brother Donald and his parents. Jeff is survived by his sisters and their spouses June and James Dickinson and Denise and Richard Vargo. In addition, Jeff is also survived by his loving children and their spouses, Thomas and Nichole Christie, Kevin and Kim Christie, and Donald and Jennifer Christie. He is also survived by his grandchildren Matthew, Tyler, Erik, Anthony, Julia, and Michael in addition to his great- grandson, Anthony. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who adored him.
Jeff worked for the New Jersey Transit as a signal maintainer until he retired 10 years ago. He was a huge fan of the Mets, Giants, and John Wayne. Jeff was a loved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020