George A. Krug, Sr.



George A. Krug, Sr., 80, formerly of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 after a courageous 7 year battle with Cancer in Vero Beach, Florida. Born in Irvington, NJ on June 13, 1939, he was the proud son of the late George Krug and Charlotte Krug.



George is survived by his loving wife Annetta Agnoli. He was the proud father of children George Krug, Jr. of Toms River, NJ, Peter Krug (Dorcas) of Topsham, ME, Scott Krug (Mary Jo) of Marysville, WA, Kelly Doyle (Kevin) of Wall Township, NJ, Jessica Krug of Forked River, NJ, stepson Shaun Pepper (Christine) of Melbourne, FL, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren, and brother Robert Krug (Gloria) of Freeland, PA and sister Suzie Blair of Surprise, AZ and predeceased by his nephew, Matthew Blair and former spouse Patricia Allsopp.



George enjoyed being his own boss and was in Construction for most of his life. The tides determined George's work schedule as he had a calling to be at the beach. He was an avid fisherman and a fan of Nascar driving. He was known for his willingness to help others and never met a stranger in the world. To George, they were just a friend he hadn't met yet.



George's generous personality and selflessness lead him to be an organ donor and he has donated his body to Life Science. A memorial service will be held at a later date. George enjoyed participating in the turtle crawls to help with the conservation of Sea Turtles at Sebastian Inlet State Park. Donations can be made in his memory to: The Friends of Sebastian Inlet State Park, c/o McClarty Treasure Museum, 13180 North Hwy. A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963. (Attn: Wayne Bushnell)









