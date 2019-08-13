|
George Adolph von Hassel
Lavallette - George Adolph von Hassel, 90, of Lavallette NJ, passed away peacefully on August 10th surrounded by family. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday August 13th at 12:00 noon at Riverside Cemetery 1001 Route 166 Toms River NJ. George was born on July 11, 1929 to parents Adolph and Bertha, German immigrants who settled in Lincoln Park, NJ. George served in the U.S. Army and attended Columbia University on a GI bill, earning a BS, MBA and PhD, ABD. George worked as CIO at Atlantic Mutual Insurance Company. He was treasurer of the Havens Relief Fund Society, where he oversaw the dispersal of millions to families in need. George was married to Judith L. von Hassel (Buehlmaier) for 35 years. They shared a love of sailing, classical music, skiing and travel. George was a fan of the NY Yankees and often mentioned meeting Babe Ruth as a child. George played the xylophone and enjoyed classical music. He was close to his children Kirsten and Karena by his first wife Janice von Hassel and raised his family in Randolph NJ and Lavallette NJ. It was in Lavallette that he always felt at home, tending his boat at the Lavallette Yacht Club, sailing with Judy, watercolor painting, reading "Wooden Boat" magazine and researching history and art. George touched many lives and always had a kind word for everyone. He was a poet, an artist and a lover of animals. He was famous for his blueberry pancakes, legendary egg hunts, and his beret. He had a sharp mind, a good sense of humor and dry wit. George was a "gentleman of the old guard". A living reminder of a time when men held themselves to a higher standard of personal conduct and responsibility. He had a universal policy of inclusion and believed in the inherent goodness of people. George is survived by his wife Judith L. von Hassel (Buelhmaier), children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Haven's Relief Fund Society. (www.havensfund.org)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 13, 2019