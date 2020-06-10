George Amadruto
George Amadruto

Spring Lake Heights - George Amadruto passed away at home June 4; George was a 59 year old lifetime bachelor and a resident of Spring Lake Heights his entire life.

George was a friend to everyone he met. As a young boy, George loved to take things apart and put them back together, which led to a career as the business owner of George's Small Engine Repair of Wall, NJ.

George was a passionate NY Giants fan, and an avid fan of WWE wrestling. George enjoyed riding his motorcycles and his hobby of operating radio controlled boats and race cars. George loved gadgets and his home was filled with them. George was truly "one of a kind" with a big accent on KIND! He is dearly loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.

George was predeceased by his parents, Thomas & Catherine Amadruto. He is survived by one brother Frank Amadruto and wife Dianne, two sisters, Lucy Frost and husband Norris, Kathy Graham and husband Craig. George is also survived by nieces, nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews, Denise O'Connell, Robyn Smith, Jamie Amadruto, Cynthia O'Connell, John O'Connell, Mason O'Connell and Dylan Smith. A very special acknowledgement to the Timpani Family who were George's great friends that loved George as their own family.

O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, NJ will coordinate final arrangements.

The family will announce a memorial "Celebration of Life" at a later date.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Frankie, Lucy, Kathy, George was a sweet man. He was very good to my dad helping him with his machinery. He will be missed. May your memories bring you comfort. My condolences.
Philomena Marolda
Family
