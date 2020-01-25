Services
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Benedict R.C. Church
Holmdel, NJ
View Map
Resources
Hazlet - George Angelinovich, 64, of Millsboro, DE, formerly of Hazlet, passed away on January 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. George was born in "Da Bronx" and moved to Hazlet in 1957. George was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He also enjoyed his career as a chauffeur. George was predeceased by his parents, George J. and Pauline (Sestito) Angelinovich and his sister, Diane DiMella. George is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate, Patricia Galvin and his loving siblings, Judy Pellettieri and her husband Michael. of Hazlet, Louise Angelinovich of Hazlet, Elise Hotchkiss and her husband David of Aberdeen, Michael Angelinovich of Red Bank, Paula Hayes and her husband Patrick of Hazlet and Annette Bush of Leesburg, FL. George is also survived by his stepsons, Louis Franzetti and his wife Amie, and Paul Franzetti, his 6 cherished grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. George will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday, January 27th from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 PM and Tuesday, January 28th from 8:30 to 9:15 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, January 28th at 10 AM at St. Benedict R.C. Church, Holmdel. Interment, Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, George requested donations be made to , . For information, directions or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
