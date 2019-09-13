Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
George B. Lewis Sr.

George B. Lewis Sr. Obituary
George B. Lewis, Sr.

Neptune - George B. Lewis, Sr., age 84, of Neptune, departed this life peacefully early on September 5, 2019. Affectionately known as "Chickenman," he loved listening to music, his cars, pets and throwing back some Miller Highlife while cooking on the grill.

Visitation will be Sunday September 15, 2019 from 2 PM until the Memorial Prayers at 3 PM at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 13, 2019
