|
|
George Blum, Sr.
Port Monmouth - George Blum, Sr. 94, of Port Monmouth, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020. He was born in Jersey City and lived in Port Monmouth for 53 years. George proudly served his country in the U.S Army during WWII where he fought The Battle Of The Bulge. He worked as a corrections officer for 25 years for the Hudson County Corrections Department. George had a unique old school way of looking at life. He loved to talk to people and share many stories. George especially loved to be around his family.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, George and Linda Blum, Jr.: daughter, Lynn Dickie; grandchildren, Brandon Blum and his fiancé, Katie Healy, Nicholas Blum, Samantha Dickie and her fiancé, Quincy Frazier, and Connor Dickie; niece, Peggy Mercantante, and nephew, Francis Blum, Jr.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Helen in 1992 and his brother, Frank Blum, Sr. in 2008.
Due to the current health crisis, A Celebration of Life Service for family and friends will be held at a later date with Military Honors.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020