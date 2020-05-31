George Brian Saxenmeyer



George Brian Saxenmeyer, 83, died on May 4, 2020 after a brutal battle with Coronavirus (Covid-19). The long-time Asbury Park resident devoted most of his life lecturing and writing about Christianity, advocating for the study of Creationism over Evolution, and preparing for the Second Coming of Christ. George earlier worked in sales, including 3M. He graduated from Red Bank Catholic High in 1954 as the school's first 1,000-point scorer in basketball, averaging 25 points per game, and earning the nickname "Swish." He was inducted into Red Bank's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015. George served in the U.S. Navy in the late 1950s, and graduated from Saint Peter's College in Jersey City in 1961, majoring in Ancient History. He married in 1965 and had one son, divorcing a year later. George is preceded in death by his father George, his mother Dorothy, his brother Jack, and his sister Marianne. He is survived by his son Mark, sister Pat, and cousin Joan. Crusading for Christ, George traveled across North America and lived for a time in many cities, but he always returned to the ocean - always calling the Jersey Shore home. George has been laid to rest in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown. The inscription to be placed on his grave: "In Jesus' Name He Prayed."









