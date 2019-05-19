|
George C. Schaefer
Freehold Township - George C. Schaefer, 75, of Freehold Township, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, had raised his family in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn, and had lived in Staten Island before moving here in 2007. George was the owner of Sign Associates Inc., NY prior to retiring in 2001. He was a proud member of the Municipal Club, the Rotary Club, and the Brooklyn Sunday School Union. He served as President of the Brooklyn Home For Aged Men, overseeing the distribution of many significant grants throughout the years to help the elderly. George loved model trains and was an avid coin collector. He was well read and enjoyed reading thriller and fiction novels.
George is survived by his wife of 53 years, Annette Schaefer of Freehold Township; daughters, Jennifer Faas and her husband, Christopher of Freehold Township and Erika Hellstrom and her husband, Christopher of Colts Neck; and four grandchildren, Christopher Jr., Lucas, Madeline, and Violet.
All arrangements were private and under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For those who desire, donations may be made in George's name to the Histiocytosis Association, Inc., 332 North Broadway, Pitman, NJ 08071 or Eden II and Genesis Foundation, 15 Beach Street, Staten Island, NY 10304. For information or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019