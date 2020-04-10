|
George Donohue
Middletown - George E. Donohue, 85, of Middletown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Brooklyn, George was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean War, and later joined the New York City Fire Department. After retiring from the N.Y.F.D., he embarked on his second career as a stage hand.
He was the son of the late Alfred and Ethel Donohue of Brooklyn, NY. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Alfred and Robert, and leaves behind his sister Eileen and brother-in-law John O'Hare.
He is survived by his wife, Helen, of 60 years; daughter Jeanne and husband Jerry, daughter Lynne, son George and wife Jennifer, son Edward, and son Richard and wife Christina. He leaves behind eight grandchildren; Jordan, Jerry, Patric, Brooke, Jenna, Jada, Liam, and Connor.
George's greatest joy was spending time with his family, particularly attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren. He was an outstanding husband and father who lived life according to his unwavering Catholic faith
The current time allows only a private memorial for immediate family members. A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date.
He will be laid to rest at Mount Olive Cemetery in Middletown. Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020