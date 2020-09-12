George E. Breese, Jr.



Absecon - George E. Breese, Jr., 67, of Absecon died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center, Galloway Township. He was born in Neptune Township.



George was a graduate of Freehold High School, Class of 1971.



He and his father operated the Breese Lumber Company, Imlaystown. After that he was a dealer at Trump Tower in Atlantic City and a greeter for Sam's Club, Pleasantville.



His wife, Leigh Blatchley Breese, died in 1981.



Surviving are two sisters, Kathleen Donovan and Gale Gahler; and a brother-in-law, Bill Donovan, all of Fort Pierce, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Private services will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold at a later date. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.









