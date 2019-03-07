|
George E. Young Sr.
Spring Lake - George Edward Young, 94, of Spring Lake, NJ, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after a brief illness at Vitas Hospice, Delray Beach, FL.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY he attended Regis High School, New York City. He completed his undergraduate studies at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA and graduate studies in Printing at Carnegie-Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA.
He and his wife Mary Lou were married in 1949 and raised their family of six children in Floral Park, NY before moving to Spring Lake, NJ in 2001. Mr. Young also enjoyed wintering with his late wife at their residence in Delray Beach, FL. He was a US Navy veteran who served as an officer in WWII. He began his career at Mail & Express Printing Company, New York, NY where he later became president and was there for 41 years before retiring in 1989. Mr. Young is a past president of Chaminade High School's Father's Club, Mineola, NY and was the proud recipient of the In Hoc Signo Award from the College of the Holy Cross.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Louise (Wagner) Young in 2009.
Surviving are his devoted children and their spouses; George E. Jr. and his wife Barbara of Garden City, NY; Roger J. and his wife Amy of Maplewood, NJ; Mary Ann Horne and her husband Fred of Savannah, GA; Christine L. Lucey and her husband Daniel of Shrewsbury, MA; Constance A. Crimmins and her husband Robert of Ramsey, NJ and Joan F. Eccleston and her husband Larry of Jersey City, NJ. He also leaves nine grandchildren: D.J., Brian, Philip, Matthew, Alyson, Christopher, Alex, Bobby and Brendan, and two great grandchildren, George and Marylou.
Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Catharine's RC Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Burial will be on Wednesday at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA in memory of George E. Young.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019