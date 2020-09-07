George Echols



Middletown Township - family. He was born in Hoboken and lived in Jersey City for 69 years before moving to Middletown.



George served in Korea with the United States Marines Corps and was a member of the Philip A. Reynolds Detachment, Marine Corp League of Freehold.



George was a machinist. In the second half of his career, he taught the trade at NJIT/ Precision Manufacturing Institute, in addition to devising a well-received shop safety course which he conducted at various technological companies.



He was a Giant and a Met fan. He enjoyed fishing, horse racing, poker and general kibitzing with family and friends. He was a loving husband, great father, and wonderful grandfather. He will be forever missed.



George is predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years Peggy, and their son George, his parents Roy and Florence, and brother Robert.



He is survived by his loving daughters and sons-in-law Barbara and George Monahan and Patricia and Charles Bingham and daughter-in-law, Angela Echols. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Nancy and her husband Andrew Godzwon, Michael and his wife Crystal, Kathleen and Victoria Bingham, Steven, Christopher, and Jennifer Echols, as well as four great grandchildren, Evan and Austin Godzwon and Cecelia and Jackson Bingham, and his sisters Marion Airel ( George Airel deceased ) and June Echols and many nieces and nephews.



Burial will be private at St Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. A memorial celebration of George's life will be held at a later date due to COVID.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Toys for Tots, Marine Corp League, Cpl Philip A. Reynolds Detachment, 131 Grenoble Ct. Freehold, New Jersey 07728.



Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.









