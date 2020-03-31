|
|
George Edward Dwyer, Sr
Brick - George Edward Dwyer Sr. of Brick New Jersey passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at age 76. Raised in Jersey City, George served in the Air Force at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota from 1963 to 1969, graduating shortly after from Minot State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He spent most of his career in electromagnetic chemical sales and raised his family in Shark River Hills, NJ from 1979 to 1998. He later worked as a real estate agent for Weichert Realtors in Sea Girt. Missing him dearly are his loving wife, Rose, his four children, Dawn, Chris, George Jr., and Mary Rose, his sister, Winifred Doherty, his six grandchildren, and many relatives.
A burial service will be held at a future date at Saint Catherine's Cemetery in Spring Lake, where he will be laid to rest next to his eldest son, Caesar.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020