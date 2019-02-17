|
|
George Elvis Ridgeway
Freehold - George Elvis Ridgeway, 74, of Freehold died on February 13, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and had resided in Freehold for the past 12 years.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967.
He was a maintenance supervisor for RDR Property, Asbury Park. Prior to that he was a certified counselor.
Mr. Ridgeway was a member of the Lion of Judah Faith Center, Trenton.
He was predeceased by his mother, Georgia Ridgeway; two brothers, James and Samuel Ridgeway; and a sister, Lynda Walker.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Ridgeway; three brothers, Earl Ridgway, Southaven, MS, David Ridgeway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Steven Breedlove Ridgeway, Los Angeles, California; and three sisters, Marie A. Richardson and Marlene (David) McKinney, all of Milwaukee, and Ritha Ridgeway, Indianapolis, Indiana.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019