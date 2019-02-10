|
George F. Drescher
Freehold Township - George F. Drescher, 81, of Freehold Township passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Queens and settled in Freehold Township in 1967. George worked as an electrical engineer for over 40 years. He also served in the United States Army Reserve. George volunteered at the Jim Benedict Soup Kitchen and the Open Door Food Pantry in Freehold. He also volunteered at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township in the transport department for almost 20 years and liked to give advice to the new parents. George was a devout catholic and served as an usher at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, Freehold Township. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Freehold. George enjoyed swimming and family trips to Long Beach Island. He loved food, especially a good steak, and spending time with his friends at the China Chalet. George was an avid book reader, a lover of old movies, and a Yankees fan. He was known for his ability to tell a great story and always knew how to make a friend.
George is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Drescher of Freehold Township; four children, Ann Richards of Newtown, PA, Nancy Drescher and her husband, Greg Lopez of Seattle, WA, Chris Drescher and his wife, Meredith of Hampstead, NC, and Greg Drescher of Chicago, IL; and six grandchildren, Hayden, Lauren, Anthony, Stephen, Gabby, and Cece.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 10:00 AM Funeral Mass on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township. Interment will follow in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery, Freehold Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School, P. O. Box 610, Thoreau, NM 87323-0610. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
