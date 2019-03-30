Services
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lanoka Harbor, NJ - George F. Micco, World War II Veteran, Lanoka Harbor resident, passed away at his home on March 28, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in Plainfield, N.J., December 15, 1925, he had resided most of his life in Whitehouse Station, N.J. and was employed by Colonial Tank Transport in Edison, N.J. George and his wife Dorothy retired in 1986 and moved to Lanoka Harbor, N.J., where he enjoyed playing golf, trips to Atlantic City, fishing, crabbing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Lacey Golf Association and the Lacey Elks.

George was predeceased by his son, George M. Micco (1997). He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy, son, Gary and daughter-in-law Tamra, daughter Michele, and three grandsons, Gary II, Brian, and Thomas. Also surviving are his sisters, Rosalie Honan and Jill Staggard.

A Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 from 1-3 & 6-8 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Cremation and interment at B/G William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 1040 Broad St., Suite 300, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702, vitas.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 30, 2019
