Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George G. Davidson


1932 - 2019
George G. Davidson Obituary
George G. Davidson

Eatontown - George Gardner Davidson, 87, of Eatontown, passed away 12:56 pm on Friday September 6, 2019 of a dementia related illness at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. George was born in Brookline, Massachusetts January 12, 1932 and has been a resident of Eatontown for many years.

He is predeceased by his wife Brenda in 2014 and his son Paul in 2018. Mourning his loss are his son Billy and his wife Rhonda, his son Scott, his daughter Sharon, his daughter Laura and her husband Ben Kennedy, as well as his grandchildren Dillon, Gabrielle, Annaliese and Celia.

Visitation will be 4:30pm to 8:30 pm on Monday September 16, 2019 at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers donations to the in his memory would be appreciated. For online condolences, directions and to view full obituary please visit his memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 13, 2019
