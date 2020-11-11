George G. Tozzini
Manahawkin - George G. Tozzini, 89, of Manahawkin, NJ passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on July 22, 1931 to his late parents, Joseph and Julia Tozzini.
Predeceased by his brothers Oswald and John, his dear sister Sandra, and his sister-in-law Theresa, he is survived by his devoted brother Joseph, his cherished sister-in-law Rachel and his loving niece and nephews, Denise, Joseph and Anthony.
George was a proud veteran of the US Army, serving his country with the U.S. 6th Army Medical Corp.
Upon his discharge in 1954, he moved with his family to Moonachie, NJ. He was employed with Helms Express, later known as P.I.E. Trucking for 33 years.
George was instrumental in forming the office union with Teamsters Union Local 560. He was also helpful in maintaining employment for many friends with the trucking industry that was flourishing during those years. George also worked for 5 years with Overnite Transport, now known as U.P.S.
Once he retired, he looked for something new and adventurous; he decided to go into the Real Estate business. He received his Real Estate license in 2008 and was active with Coldwell Banker Riviera Realty in Manahawkin. He loved his new career and all his friends at the real-estate office.
George was an avid ceramist and continued his work from Ocean County College in Toms Rivers, where he met weekly with dear friends. Some of George's other passions were oil painting and surf fishing.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00pm-6:00pm at the Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin, NJ. A Mass will be 9:30am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, West Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ with burial to follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Ridge Rd., N. Arlington, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of St Mary's Roman Catholic Church or the Salesian Missions.
To leave online condolences and fond memories of George for the Tozzini family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com
.