Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Barnegat, NJ
George Germek Jr. Obituary
George Germek, Jr.

Barnegat - George M. Germek, Jr., 82, of Barnegat passed March 4, 2019. Born in Linden, NJ he a US Marine Corps Veteran. George was a member of the Italian American Club at Heritage Point and the Optimist Club in Barnegat.

Surviving are his loving companion, Patricia Schrader; his loving son, George P. Germek and wife Pamela; two cherished grandchildren, Julianna and Matthew Germek; his sister, Anki and husband Alan Prachar; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Viewing Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Friday 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Entombment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019
