Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
More Obituaries for George Geiger
George H. Geiger

George H. Geiger Obituary
George H. Geiger

Whiting - George H. Geiger, age 87, of Whiting, passed away Fri., Jan.10 at Imperial Care Center, Neptune. Born in Queens, he lived in Corona, NY prior to moving to Whiting in 2002. He was employed as a Supervisor with the US Post Office in Flushing, NY for many years prior to retiring. He proudly served with the US Army during the Korean War. George was a member of the Italian American Club and the Bocce Team. He was an avid Yankees fan. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher and his brother, Gilbert. George is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Charlotte Geiger; children, Richard Geiger and his wife, Patty, Robert Geiger and his wife, Roseann and Donna Mueller; 9 grandchildren, Richard and his wife, Taylor, Brian and his companion Sheryl, Kristi and her husband, Will, Christopher, Nicole and her husband, Terrell, Chelsea, Robbie, Maddie and Brandon and 4 great grandchildren, Kayden, Jordan, Owen and Jayden. He is also survived by a son in law, Bernie Mueller and daughter in law, Debbie Geiger. Visitation will be Monday from 2p-4p & 7p-9p at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting. A funeral service will be held Tuesday 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
