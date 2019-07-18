Services
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
1119 Long Beach Blvd
Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
(609) 494-2565
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Innocents Episcopal Church
410 S. Atlantic Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George H. Thomas Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George H. Thomas Jr. Obituary
George H. Thomas, Jr.

Beach Haven & Medford Leas, NJ - George H. Thomas, Jr., of Beach Haven and Medford Leas, New Jersey died suddenly on June 29th, 2019. He was 90 years old.

Known to his friends as Tommy, he leaves his devoted wife of 57 years, Marilyn Lowden Thomas, two sons, George H. Thomas, III of Redmond, Washington and Edward B. Thomas and his wife, Hilary Stoldt of Petaluma, California, four grandchildren, Henry, Ian, Anna and Whitney, and his sister, Mary Ann Pratt. He was predeceased by his sister, Louise McGowan.

Tommy was born in Philadelphia and raised in Cornwell Heights, PA. He graduated from Philadelphia Textile Institute where he majored in Business Administration. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 in Korea.

After a long career in the textile industry, he retired in 1989 from Mt. Vernon Mills, Inc. in New York City, where he was Vice President of the Marketing of Fabric Division. Tom and Marilyn moved to Beach Haven, NJ where they had spent every summer of their lives. As a member of Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club, Tom enjoyed racing Lightings and E-Scows and served as the Commodore in 1987.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 11:00 am at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 410 S. Atlantic Ave. (corner of Marine Street), Beach Haven, NJ 08008.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beach Have First Aid Squad and the Beach Haven Fire Company in George's memory. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom.
Published in Beach Haven Times on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now