George H. Thomas, Jr.
Beach Haven & Medford Leas, NJ - George H. Thomas, Jr., of Beach Haven and Medford Leas, New Jersey died suddenly on June 29th, 2019. He was 90 years old.
Known to his friends as Tommy, he leaves his devoted wife of 57 years, Marilyn Lowden Thomas, two sons, George H. Thomas, III of Redmond, Washington and Edward B. Thomas and his wife, Hilary Stoldt of Petaluma, California, four grandchildren, Henry, Ian, Anna and Whitney, and his sister, Mary Ann Pratt. He was predeceased by his sister, Louise McGowan.
Tommy was born in Philadelphia and raised in Cornwell Heights, PA. He graduated from Philadelphia Textile Institute where he majored in Business Administration. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 in Korea.
After a long career in the textile industry, he retired in 1989 from Mt. Vernon Mills, Inc. in New York City, where he was Vice President of the Marketing of Fabric Division. Tom and Marilyn moved to Beach Haven, NJ where they had spent every summer of their lives. As a member of Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club, Tom enjoyed racing Lightings and E-Scows and served as the Commodore in 1987.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 11:00 am at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 410 S. Atlantic Ave. (corner of Marine Street), Beach Haven, NJ 08008.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beach Have First Aid Squad and the Beach Haven Fire Company in George's memory. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom.
Published in Beach Haven Times on July 18, 2019