George Herman Wuesthoff, 93, passed away on February 24, 2020 after a long illness.
George Wuesthoff was a beloved member of the community. He just celebrated his 93rd birthday. After growing up in Union City and graduating from Montclair State Teachers College, he moved to Atlantic Highlands with his bride and lifelong Atlantic Highlands resident, Alma Lindland. He later completed graduate coursework in Banking and Finance.
He was an educator at heart. He loved children. He called them "his angels" and he knew the name of every child in his school. For seven years, he taught U.S. History, making it come alive for his students. His career turned to administration, serving as Superintendent of Schools. Throughout his career, he mentored and educated many generations of students. During the time he worked as a school administrator, he applied his extensive knowledge and gifts to develop and manage school, municipal and agency budgets. His love for community and his unyielding devotion to financial planning and management has made a lasting contribution to the town and many municipal agencies. Because of his efforts, the town has benefitted with improvements such as parks, library, and harbor development. He served in political office in the Town Council and Shade Tree Commission.
In his own words, George said "we tried to live a good life of service". To all who knew him, he never lost sight of that goal. He was a loving husband to Alma; father to Lynn, Chris, and Jeffrey; grandfather to nine and great-grandfather to six.
He loved to travel with his wife Alma and together they went on many trips to England, Norway, Europe, Italy, and around the United States. During these travels, they pursued their love of history celebrated their life-long love of learning. George loved baseball (named after baseball legend George Herman 'Babe' Ruth), the New York Giants, and was an avid stamp collector. He was an active volunteer at his church. His joy of life and generosity of spirit showed in everything he did.
To all those whose lives he touched, we are better for it and he will be remembered with fondness by all who loved him.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Posten-McGinley Funeral Home 59 E Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands. A Church Service will be conducted at All Saints Memorial Church 202 Navesink Ave on Friday 11am. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring George's memory by donating to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 1(866)232-8484 alzfdn.orq.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020