Services
McColley's Chapel - Hot Springs - Hot Springs
401 N. Garden Street P.O. Box 812
Hot Springs, SD 57747
(605) 745-5172
Committal
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
George J. Corrigan, Jr.

Hot Springs, SD - George J. Corrigan, Jr. Hot Springs, South Dakota passed away 9 May 2019 after a long illness. He served in the U. S. Navy and was a roofer for Fort Monmouth. He grew up in Shrewsbury Township, lived in Highlands, and later moved to Hot Springs, South Dakota for many years. He leaves a wife Eileen Ohliger, mother-in-law Patti Ohliger, a son Cory Glover, a sister and brother-in-law Anne Corrigan Zappia and Tony Zappia, a brother and brother-in-law Samuel Foster and Brent DeVincenzi. He also leaves a brother in heart John Creekman. George had many friends, was a hardworking, spiritual, fun loving, goodhearted man and was loved by all. He will be sorely missed. RIP George. Donations can be made to the in his memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 15, 2019
