George J. Ebner
Middletown - George Joseph Ebner, 47, passed away March 15, 2020. George was born to the late Thomas and Patricia (Frey) Ebner on November 9, 1972 in Manhattan, NY. George was a graduate of Empire College SUNY and proud member of IBEW Local 3, for the past 20 years. He was predeceased by his parents, and sisters Veronica Callahan and Jennifer Sweeney. Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Kerianne, and his beloved sons, Thomas and Brian. He is also survived by his father in law, Robert Devine, mother and father in law, Patricia and Richard Henecker, his brother and sister in law, Thomas and Maureen Ebner, his sister and brother in law Patricia and Mark Inglese, sister and brother in law Kimberly and Chris Kosnik, sister and brother in law Shannon and Scott Whaley and lifelong best friend Daniel Benning. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. No funeral services will be held, as it was his wishes that his estate would be used for his son's education and not for himself. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date to celebrate his life.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020