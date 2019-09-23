|
|
George J. Fahoury, Sr.
West End - George J. Fahoury, Sr., 88 years old of West End, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on September 21, 2019. Born January 1, 1931,George was raised in Asbury Park, NJ and attended both Bond Street Grammar School and Asbury Park High School. At Bond Street he was selected to the All-City team for Basketball. He also earned six varsity letters in basketball and baseball during high school. He played on the championship teams in the Monmouth-Ocean county summer leagues and was selected to their All-Star teams, both in baseball and basketball. After graduation he was called to serve in the Korean War but was eventually declared 4F due to athletic injuries.
George partnered with his brother Edmund in 1952 to establish Fahoury Brothers Collision Works in Neptune, NJ. "Just A Drive and an Eight Iron from the Asbury Circle" was the cornerstone of his creative marketing program inspired by his love of golf. In the ensuing 47 years the company became known as the "Auto Wrexperts of the Jersey Shore". Fahoury Brothers was recognized throughout the auto collision industry as a state of the art facility and designated as a Gold Class Auto Body Shop by the insurance industry. George helped develop the first brotherhood of auto body shops at the Shore and was named one of its first presidents the Central Jersey Auto Body Association. His passion for learning lead him to take classes at Brookdale College and Monmouth University.
George's strong work ethic was balanced by his love of the game of golf. He was a member of the Deal Golf and Country Club for 54 years where he won many tournaments. He won the Senior Championship and the Father-Son Tournament three times with his son, Dr. George J. Fahoury, Jr. George not only had six hole-in-ones, he shot his age at 75, 78, 79 and numerous times in his 80's.
He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Selime Fahoury, his brother Edmund, and his son-in-law Timothy Betterly. He is survived by his beloved wife Susan and step son, Michael Gow, his son Dr. George Fahoury, Jr. and wife Susan of Rumson, his daughter, Joanne F Betterly of Little Silver, and his son Douglas Fahoury and wife, Mary Grace of Boulder, Colorado, and nine grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at Buckley Funeral Home from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Tuesday, September 24th. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, September 25th at St. Michaels Church in West End, NJ at 10:30 am. Interment is in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune. For condolences please visit www.Buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 23, 2019