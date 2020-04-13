|
George J. Foerst Jr.
George J. Foerst Jr., age 99, passed away due to the COVID-19 virus on April 9th at the Barnegat Nursing Home where he resided since December 2019. He was born in Jersey City, NJ where he spent most of his life. He was also a longtime resident of both Aberdeen and Waretown. George was the firstborn son of the late George and Madeline (Schmatz) Foerst. He was a loving son, and dedicated brother. He graduated from Snyder High School in 1938. During WWII, George proudly served in the US Army as a medic attached to the 113th Field Artillery Battalion. He was awarded the Bronze Star by the Commanding General of the 30th Infantry Division for meritorious conduct in action.
George married the love of his life, Margaret (Margie) Bolte in 1945. He was a dedicated husband and father. They were inseparable for 34 years, raising their three children, who loved him dearly. They enjoyed sailing, fishing, family gatherings, but most of all, the time spent with their grandchildren who lovingly knew him as "Pop".
George took over his family's insurance business after his beloved father passed away in 1950. He then attended Rutgers University, Newark Campus at night while working full time; earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He was a Postal Service employee until he moved to the General Services Administration (GSA). He then moved to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Division where he completed his Federal career as a Chief Appraiser (GS14) in 1985.
In retirement George was called "The Captain" by friends and family due to his lifelong passion for sailing that started at age 16 when he made his first boat out of old fence pickets, a small tree trunk, and a shower curtain for a sail. He sailed his Pearson 33' sailboat that he loved, until the age of 95. George was always working on a project and could fix most things relating to cars, sailboats or anything around the home. He was always willing to help if somebody needed a hand.
He was predeceased by his wife Margaret (Bolte) Foerst, brother Frederic of Rhode Island and Norma Vent, his later-in-life companion for many years. He is survived by his sister Jane Foerst (Cox), PA, his children: George F. Foerst, Neptune, Madelyn Staub, Manahawkin, Catherine and husband Lawrence O'Brien, Manahawkin, and beloved granddaughters: Megan and husband Brett Brunatti, Manahawkin, Lauren O'Brien and Joseph Mazzerella, Bradley Beach, Bridgeen and husband Ryan Mee, Manahawkin, and great-grandchildren: Noah and Emily Brunatti, Logan and Conor Mee. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.
A family memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Gifts in memory of George can be made to s Project or Deborah Hospital Foundation.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020