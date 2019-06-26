Services
George Schneider
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Schneider
George J. Schneider


George J. Schneider

Brick - George J. Schneider, 90 passed away Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center,Brick.

He was born in Union City, NJ was raised in Cliffside Park, NJ, lived in Belmar before moving to Brick in 1958.

George was a Supervisor for JCPL for 38 ½ years retiring at the age of 62. He served in the United States Army in the 24th Infantry Division. He was a former member of the Arrowhead VFW and former member of the American Legion.

He was predeceased by his wife Gloria Mary Schneider in 2004 and his brother August Schneider. Surviving is his son Michael and his wife Maureen Schneider; three daughters Patricia and her husband Mark Rappaport, Cindy and her husband Jerry Sigmon; and Pamela and her husband Kenneth V. Somers; and seven grandchildren J. Alison, Brian, G. Stacia, Nicole, Jessica, Christopher and Corey.

Visitation will be Friday June 28, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019
