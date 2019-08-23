|
|
George J. Tomes
Ocean - George J. Tomes, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. He was raised in Belmar, graduated from Manasquan High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy where he flew on the Willie Victor.
After the Navy he worked on the Apollo Missions at Kennedy Space Center. He moved back to New Jersey and began his career in computers at Interdata/Concurrent/Perkin Elmer. He then went on to start his own company, Concept Microsystems, which he continued to do until his passing. George loved camping, spending time with his family and exploring lighthouses. He was a loyal Giants fan and enjoyed playing the steel guitar.
George is predeceased by his parents George and Cora Tomes, his sisters Ella Hall and Edna Gray, and his brothers Lester, Fred and Richie. He is survived by the love of his life and childhood sweetheart Midge, his son Randy and his fiancé Kym Santman, stepdaughters and their spouses Mary Flynn, Terri and Todd Garifine, Kathy and Phil Spennato, Judi and Peter Shade, and 10 beloved grandchildren. He will also be deeply missed by his siblings Esther Hoover, Al, Jimmy and his wife Nancy, his sister-in-laws Joan Petillo, Delores and Linda Tomes and his many loving nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at Francioni, Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Avenue Neptune, NJ 07753.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's memory to .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 23, 2019