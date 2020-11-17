1/1
George Joseph Hoey
George Joseph Hoey

Brick - George Joseph Hoey, age 62, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home in Brick. Born in Newark, raised in Bloomfield, George has resided in Brick for the last 33 years.

Mr. Hoey worked for Shop Rite in Bloomfield for 47 years, retiring as an assistant store manager.

George loved watching football, especially his New York Giants. He also loved fishing and cooking.

He is predeceased by his brother, Bill Hoey.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 38 years, Diane Hoey; his children, Sheena, Shawn and Kyle Hoey; his brother, Michael Hoey and his sister, Valerie Crilley and her husband, Bob along with many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held 6pm-8pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be conducted at 7:30pm in the funeral home. Cremation is private.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Prayer Service
07:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
NOV
20
Memorial service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
