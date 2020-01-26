Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
Resources
More Obituaries for George Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Joseph Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Joseph Powers Obituary
George Joseph Powers

Whiting - George Joseph Powers, age 83, of Whiting, died Friday, Jan. 24 at Crestwood Manor, Whiting. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, to the late George A. and Eleanor (Wilson) Powers, he lived in Jackson for 50 years prior to moving to Whiting 8 years ago. He was employed as an insurance agent with Mutual of Omaha and State Farm Insurance until his retirement.

George proudly served with the US Army for 6 years, spending 4 years in East Africa.

He was a former member of the Bocce and Shuffleboard Teams at Country Walk and was a Boy Scout Leader for St. Aloysius Church, Jackson. He enjoyed woodworking and especially enjoyed fishing with his son, Chip. He was a volunteer at the Whiting Food Pantry and was on the Fire Wise Committee at Country Walk.

He was predeceased by his son, George "Chip" Powers Jr. and his sister, Arlene Leslie.

George is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maureen (Westrol) Powers; his daughter, Karen Powers Boyle and her husband Tim; 2 granddaughters, Taylor Powers and Dana Gelber and her husband, Scott and 2 great grandchildren, Vanessa and Russel Gelber. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting on Thursday from 3-7pm and Friday 12:30-1:00pm followed by interment with military honors at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -