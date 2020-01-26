|
|
George Joseph Powers
Whiting - George Joseph Powers, age 83, of Whiting, died Friday, Jan. 24 at Crestwood Manor, Whiting. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, to the late George A. and Eleanor (Wilson) Powers, he lived in Jackson for 50 years prior to moving to Whiting 8 years ago. He was employed as an insurance agent with Mutual of Omaha and State Farm Insurance until his retirement.
George proudly served with the US Army for 6 years, spending 4 years in East Africa.
He was a former member of the Bocce and Shuffleboard Teams at Country Walk and was a Boy Scout Leader for St. Aloysius Church, Jackson. He enjoyed woodworking and especially enjoyed fishing with his son, Chip. He was a volunteer at the Whiting Food Pantry and was on the Fire Wise Committee at Country Walk.
He was predeceased by his son, George "Chip" Powers Jr. and his sister, Arlene Leslie.
George is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maureen (Westrol) Powers; his daughter, Karen Powers Boyle and her husband Tim; 2 granddaughters, Taylor Powers and Dana Gelber and her husband, Scott and 2 great grandchildren, Vanessa and Russel Gelber. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting on Thursday from 3-7pm and Friday 12:30-1:00pm followed by interment with military honors at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020