George Joseph Reger
Toms River - George Joseph Reger, 83, of Toms River, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he lived in Ridgewood, NY and South Amboy, NJ, moving to Toms River in 1969. George was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was employed by Sunshine Biscuits in Sayreville, NJ for 38 years, retiring as an offset printer. George enjoyed spending time with his family, especially playing cards and board games.
He was predeceased by his parents George and Anna Reger and his sister Dolores Malone. Surviving are his beloved wife of 59 years Virginia (Genovese) Reger; three children Donna Vargovic and husband Frank, James Reger and wife Maria and Dawn Farnkopf and husband Frank; six grandsons Christopher, Joseph, Frankie, Nicholas, Daniel and Dylan; and his sister Gloria Beirne.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A committal service will privately be held on Thursday at Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in memory of George.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020