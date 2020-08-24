George Karsko Jr.



Toms River - George Karsko Jr., "Krasher" 85, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on August 22, 2020. He was born and raised in Moosic, Pennsylvania, where he graduated high school in 1952. George proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958. In 1962, he earned a Bachelor's degree from The University of Scranton, and later a Master's degree from Seton Hall University.



In August of 1962, George married his wife Dolores and moved to Toms River. He taught Spanish and Cooperative Industrial Education in the Toms River Public School System from 1962 to 1997.



George was an assistant football coach at Toms River H.S. in the 1960's and celebrated countless wins under Head Coach Ron Signorino. The majority of his career was spent at Toms River High School North where he coached football, girl's softball, and freshman baseball. George was a proud part of the Mariner's coaching staff as an offensive line coach and celebrated the Mariner's first winning season in 1977. He also celebrated their first State Championship at Meadowlands Stadium in 1979 under Head Coach Bob Fiocco.



In the early 70's, he was one of a small group who worked to establish a Byzantine Catholic Church. Over the years, membership grew. Today, we have Our Lady of Perpetual Help Byzantine Catholic Church, Toms River, due to their hard work and dedication. George served as Trustee and called Bingo at Our Lady of Perpetua Help. He also called Bingo at the Toms River Elks Lodge #1875 for over 50 years where he is a lifetime member.



George was a great father and friend to all who knew him. He was a kind, caring, thoughtful man with a generous heart of gold. He also had a great sense of humor. He loved gardening and shared his produce with everyone. He enjoyed frequent visits to Atlantic City, loved the Phillies and playing poker with his friends. George and Dolores traveled to many destinations in the United States, Europe and the Caribbean.



George was predeceased by his parents George and Josephine Karsko, his beloved wife Dolores of 55 years, and his brother James Karsko. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Karsko of Toms River, his son Nick Karsko of Point Pleasant, his sisters Irene Pierce of Whitehall, PA and Barbara Shinert of Avoca, PA, and his brother John Karsko of Moosic, PA.



Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ. The funeral service will be held Friday, 9:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 11:30 AM at the Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Social Distancing Regulations will be strictly followed during services.



