George Kelly
Toms River - George G. Kelly, 92 of Toms River, passed from this life peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. George was born May 18, 1928 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Mary (Tully) Schulkes and James Schulkes. George was a Marine, honorably discharged in 1946. He spent most of his years in living in Woodbridge, NJ until moving to Toms River in 1999. He was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather as well as true friend to many. He was known to most of the world as "Kelly". Kelly was a successful businessman, owner of Kelmont Motors in Jersey City and Richfield Park. He loved Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and enjoyed playing cards at the Toms River Senior Center. He had a quick wit and always had a joke to share. His smile was infectious and left an impression on all who knew him. He loved spending time with family and friends, but his favorite times were with his Grandson Tom. Kelly is survived by his loving Wife Teresa (Karpinski) Kelly; Daughter and Son-in-Law Susan and Christopher Lang; Grandson Thomas Lang, Brothers, Willian Schulkes; James Schulkes; Dennis Schulkes; and many loving nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his sisters, Agnes Pannaccuilli, Ann Joan Schifano, Catherine Frank, and brothers Billy and Joseph Schulkes. The family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Blvd., Toms River. A Chapel service will be held at 10am, Monday, December 7, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your charity of choice
in Kelly's name. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting: www.ryanfuneralhome.com
. The world was a little brighter because George was in it. Fly me to the moon, let me play among the stars…