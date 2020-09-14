George Kirkham Westhead, Jr.
George Kirkham Westhead, Jr., 89, passed away on September 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Montclair to the late George and Margaret (Dwyer) Westhead and had been living in Rumson for the past 45 years.
George worked in construction sales for Equipco in Somerset County for many years and he proudly served our country in the Marines and was a sharp shooter as well as a Captain.
He is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Mary (Dettinger) Westhead.
Surviving are his children: George K. Westhead and wife Linda of CA, John Jude Westhead and wife Diane of WA, Dr. Kathleen Dennis and husband Thomas of MA, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Westhead of Long Branch, Marguerite Chavez and husband Patrick of Oceanport, Teresa Westhead and husband Mark Roesner of MD and Dorothy Westhead and her husband Daniel Thormann of Monmouth Beach.
Also surviving are his 19 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joseph, Matthew, Jennifer, Mark, Marguerite, Rachel, Miles, Jack, Patrick, Pierre, Phelan, Olivia, Mary Nola, Jessica, Jacob, Billy, Gidget, Sidney and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Friday September 18, 2020 from 4-8PM.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 12PM.
Please no flowers, instead memorial donations can be made in George's memory to: Disabled Americans Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati OH 45250-0301
Please visit George's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com