Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:45 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:15 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:30 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
George L. Thompson Obituary
George L. Thompson

Freehold - George L. Thompson, (Mad Dog) 80, of Freehold passed away on February 17, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune Township with his family at his side. He was born in Jamesburg.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962.

He was a sergeant for the Freehold Borough Police Department before his retirement in 1983.

Following his retirement from the police department, he was a security officer for the Freehold Regional High School District.

He was a member of the Good Will Hook and Ladder Company of the Freehold Fire Department from 1966 to 1995. He was a past commander of American Legion Post No. 54, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4374, and an honorary life member of B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 1454, all of Freehold.

His wife, Kathleen A. Thompson, died in 2009.

Surviving are three daughters, Colleen Jerry and husband Charles, Darlene Ecks and husband Philip and Lori Kernan; a sister, Patricia Haley; and two grandchildren, Samantha and Ryan Jerry.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. On Thursday, American Legion services will be held at 7 p.m., Freehold Fire Department services at 7:15 p.m., B.P.O.E. No. 1454 services at 7:30 p.m., and V.F.W. services at 7:45 p.m.

Memorial donations to the Monmouth County SPCA or would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
