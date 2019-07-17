Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
George "Trigger" Lane

George "Trigger" Lane Obituary
George "Trigger" Lane

Oceanport - George "Trigger" Lane, 83, of Oceanport, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born in Long Branch and grew up in Rumson before moving to Oceanport 54 years ago.

He was a cable splicer for Jersey Central Power & Light for 39 years before retiring in 1995. Trigger was a member of Oceanic Hook & Ladder Fire Company in Rumson for 62 years. He enjoyed golf and bike riding.

He was predeceased by his parents, George and Susan Lane.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Martha Schulz Lane; sons, Tim Lane and Tom and his wife JoJo Lane and granddaughter, Connor Lane and grandson, Zachary Lane.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-7 pm Thursday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral service will be held at 10 am Friday at the funeral home followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Oceanport First Aid Squad, 2 Pemberton Avenue, Oceanport, NJ 07757. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019
