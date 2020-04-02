Services
Toms RIver - George Lordi died peacefully at home surrounded by his family in Toms River on April 1 at the age of 87.

George is survived by Sandra, his wife of 56 years, his brother Richard, his three children and their spouses Gina and Scott Pignataro, Lisa and Robert Rafalko, and Michael and Jackie Lordi. George was blessed with 9 grandchildren, Christopher, Justin, Tyler, Aidan, Cameron, Jordan, Avery, James and his only granddaughter Noelle.

George was born on August 15, 1932 in Newark, to George and Catherine Lordi. After graduating from Southside High School, he joined the 50th Armored Division of the U.S. Army National Guard, where he served proudly for 16 years, retiring after attaining the rank of Sergeant.

A dedicated family man, George and Sandra moved to Avenel, where they raised their children over the next 32 years, enjoying many summer BBQs with family and friends. After moving to Florida for 8 years, they returned to New Jersey to retire and spend their remaining years with family and spending time at the Jersey Shore. With the best interests of family & friends at heart, a celebration of George's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, per George's wishes, donations can be made in George's name to: VNA of Central NJ for their extraordinary, compassionate care - https://vnahg.org/giving or Popcorn Park Zoo - https://www.ahscares.org/summarypage/170
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
