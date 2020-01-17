Services
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George Rung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George M. Rung

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George M. Rung Obituary
George M. Rung

Beachwood - George M. Rung, 81, of Beachwood, died peacefully at home on Friday, January 17, 2020. Born and raised in the Green Point section of Brooklyn, he lived there until moving to Beachwood in 1986. Mr. Rung was a truck driver with Standard Tallow of Kearny until he retired in 1989. George was an avid dancer and fisherman. You could always find him sunning himself on the beach. He was also an active communicant of St. Barnabas Church in Bayville where he served as Sunday School teacher there for 20 years. He was predeceased by his son Christopher in 2005.

Surviving are; his wife of 36 years Jane; his son Brian Rung and his companion Patricia and his daughter Jennifer Viola and her husband Michael.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, Jan. 19th, from 1pm to 5pm at the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Monday, 9:30am at the funeral home before celebrating a 11Am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory to either American Cancer () or Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org), would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -