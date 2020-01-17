|
George M. Rung
Beachwood - George M. Rung, 81, of Beachwood, died peacefully at home on Friday, January 17, 2020. Born and raised in the Green Point section of Brooklyn, he lived there until moving to Beachwood in 1986. Mr. Rung was a truck driver with Standard Tallow of Kearny until he retired in 1989. George was an avid dancer and fisherman. You could always find him sunning himself on the beach. He was also an active communicant of St. Barnabas Church in Bayville where he served as Sunday School teacher there for 20 years. He was predeceased by his son Christopher in 2005.
Surviving are; his wife of 36 years Jane; his son Brian Rung and his companion Patricia and his daughter Jennifer Viola and her husband Michael.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, Jan. 19th, from 1pm to 5pm at the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Monday, 9:30am at the funeral home before celebrating a 11Am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory to either American Cancer () or Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org), would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020